Jeff Zutz – Flad Architects

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com April 28, 2021 9:19 am

After serving as managing principal of Flad Architects for 12 years, Jeff Zutz took over as president and CEO in 2018. To his new role at the international firm extensive he has brought project experience related to health care, academia, science and technology. Some of his and the firm’s biggest clients have included Johnson & Johnson, Gilead, the City University of New York, Sentry Insurance and both Argonne and Idaho National Laboratories. Flad’s international work has included projects at the University of Alberta in Edmonton and hospital projects in the Philippines and Guam.

