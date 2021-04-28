Quantcast
Trending
Home / Power List Architects / Katie Kawczynski – VJS Construction Services

Katie Kawczynski – VJS Construction Services

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com April 28, 2021 9:59 am

Katie Kawczynski, a partner and director of architecture at VJS Construction, is most interested in collaboration. As an in-house architect at the construction company, Kawczynski works closely with people in the trades to efficiently deliver nearly all manner of projects.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo