Lawrence Barton – Strang Architects

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com April 28, 2021 9:14 am

Architecture, engineering, interior design and master planning. As Larry Barton, president and CEO of Strang, puts it in a video on the firm’s website, “We practice the synchronized interplay between these four disciplines. One project, one team, one voice. Collaborating together. Strengthening each other. That’s what we call design synchronicity.”

