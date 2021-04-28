Quantcast
Trending
Home / Power List Architects / Maria Welch – Bray Architects

Maria Welch – Bray Architects

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com April 28, 2021 9:29 am

Maria Welch is passionate about designing settings for learning. Welch, an associate at Bray Architects, has been busy working with a number of Wisconsin school districts as they embark on new projects. Lately, she’s worked with the Oshkosh Area School District to design a middle-school consolidation project. She’s also worked with the Sun Prairie School District on various new buildings to accommodate rapid growth in the Madison suburb.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo