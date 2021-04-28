Quantcast
Ryan Thomas – Madisen Maher architects

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com April 28, 2021 10:01 am

Ryan Thomas has designed a variety of prominent commercial, industrial and mixed-use projects during his time at Milwaukee-based Madisen Maher Architects. Thomas, a project manager at the firm, has won a number of recognitions for his work in recent years. Among them are awards for excellence in masonry for his work designing an Outpost Natural Foods location in Milwaukee and Grafton’s Milwaukee Ale House.

