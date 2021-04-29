ACE Mentor Program completes 4th year, names scholarship winners

The ACE Mentor Program of Greater Milwaukee held a virtual event on April 27 awarding three scholarships and six internships to local Milwaukee students.

Over the past 3 years, the Milwaukee Chapter has offered over $40,000 in scholarships to students planning to attend post-secondary education and training leading to careers in architecture, engineering, construction or the skilled crafts. This year’s scholarship recipients demonstrated exceptional work ethic and relationship building with industry professionals. They are:

Brianna Gutierrez, a senior at St. Augustine Preparatory Academy, is a dedicated student who thrived during her 6-week internship with Mortenson. At Mortenson, she effectively navigated through a series of 3D models and accurately estimated an entire structural steel package for a local hospital. ACE Mentor Program of America selectedGutierrez to receive the national $10,000 CMiC Allen Berg Memorial Scholarship. The ACE Mentor Program of Greater Milwaukee Board of Directors also selectedGutierrez to receive a $5,000 AGC of Greater Milwaukee Scholarship.

Erubiel Becerra-Lopez, a senior at St. Anthony High School, is a driven student, focused on his future, and serious about learning as much as he could to prepare to enter the growing construction industry. During his internship with Gilbane, he worked in the field with trade contractors, learned new software, and even led his own small tool and material storage build-out project. The ACE Mentor Program of Greater Milwaukee Board of Directors awarded Becerra-Lopez a $1,000 Stantec Scholarship.

Six local Milwaukee companies also extended internships to graduating seniors, including:

Brianna Gutierrez, from St. Augustine Preparatory Academy, received an internship from Mortenson.

Camille Martinez Ibarra, from Messmer High School, was offered an internship from C.G. Schmidt.

Erubiel Becerra-Lopez, from St. Anthony High School, received an internship with Gilbane.

Jesus Toto, from Carmen Southeast, received an internship with HGA.

Paola Serrano, from St. Augustine Preparatory Academy, was offered an internship with Kahler Slater.

Samantha Barth, from Whitnall High School, received an internship with Grunau.

The ACE Mentor Program helps mentor high school students and inspires them to pursue careers in architecture, construction and engineering. The Milwaukee Chapter began in 2017 and has since grown to 94 mentors participating from regional organizations with 132 students mentored. In 2020-21, the Milwaukee Chapter, with 35 mentors from 14 local firms, provided hands-on mentorship to 47 students from Milwaukee area schools, including Augustine Preparatory Academy, Carmen School of Science & Technology’s southeastern campus, Golda Meir High School, Messmer High School, Tenor High School, Whitnall High School, and St. Anthony High School.

Several prominent AEC business leaders throughout the greater Milwaukee area have immersed themselves in the ACE Mentor Program lending support, providing resources as board members, mentors or financial sponsors. Executive board members include: Chairperson Adam Jelen of Gilbane Building Co., Vice Chairperson Brent Pitcher of GRAEF, Treasurer Bill Ball of Grunau Co., Secretary Paula Verboomen of HGA, Inc. At large elected directors include: David Meyers of MSOE, Amanda Larson of Carmen School of Science & Technology, Jordan Komp of Thornton Tomasetti, Tim Jones of Mortenson, Scott Wollenzien of Northwestern Mutual, Bryce Unger of C.G. Schmidt, Glenn Roby of Kahler Slater, Bruce Spann of Spann & Associates. Emeritus and honorary directors include: Carol Post of Thornton Tomasetti, Monica Worheide of the ACE Mentor Program, Martha Kelley Koenig of HGA Inc., Nik Janik of of HGA Inc., Joe Good of Gilbane Building Co. and Emily Nelson of Grunau Co.