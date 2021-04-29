Cushman & Wakefield: Boerke to move into new Madison office

The Milwaukee real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke has moved its Madison team to a new business park near Interstate 90.

The new location, at 4602 S. Biltmore Lane, Suite 112, will house the company’s Madison office. Robert Fulford II, Market Leader of the Madison office, will be in charge of the transition, along with Chad Vande Zande, Tarek Saleh, Gao Lu Moua, and their intern Daniel Palec. The move will take place during the first week of May.

“We’ve been looking at the Madison market for a while and have been doing business in that region for many years,” said Kevin Riordan, managing principal. ” I am very exciting to see what Robert, who has over 20 years of experience in the field, can do with his team. That market in lacking a full service commercial real estate firm that can dedicate their time to servicing their clients’ needs to its full potential. We have long felt that Madison deserves its own office with committed brokers that live and work in the community.”