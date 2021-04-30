Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Regulators approve $250M Grant County solar farm

Regulators approve $250M Grant County solar farm

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com April 30, 2021 1:54 pm

Wisconsin regulators signed off Thursday on a developer's plan to build a nearly $250 million solar farm on 1,400 acres in Grant County as part of Alliant Energy's plans to replace coal-fired energy with solar power.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo