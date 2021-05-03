Wangard Partners adds Holzhauer, Brandherm

Wangard Partners has hired two new key employees. Ryan Holzhauer has been hired as Wangard’s director of Industrial Development and Acquisitions and Robert Brandherm has been hired as a senior construction project manager.

Holzhauer graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and has served in a variety of roles, including vice president of Leasing at Phoenix Investors, Broker Associate at Marcus & Millichap, and vice president of Sales and Marketing at Olympus Group.

As an industry-recognized leader in commercial building design and construction, Brandherm brings over 45 years of experience to the senior construction project manager position. Over the span of his career, Brandherm has served with the state of Wisconsin as State Chief Engineer and Administrator of the Division of Facilities Development. He has also served as facilities director at Epic Systems Corporation and director of project management-Construction & Facilities at Foxconn. Brandherm is also a licensed Professional Engineer and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

He lives in Lake Mills.