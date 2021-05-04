Hurckman Mechanical announces new hires

Green Bay-based Hurckman Mechanical has added two staff members to its team.

Kailey Trudeau has joined the estimating team as a mechanical estimator. Prior to joining Hurckman, she was a takeoff estimator at Laforce Inc.

Brian Borin has joined the company as a mechanical sales engineer primarily serving industrial customers. Borin has years of industrial manufacturing experience in the pulp and paper industry as a resident engineer and as an engineering consultant.

Both will be based at Hurckman’s Green Bay location.