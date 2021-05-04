Quantcast
Schrank moves into interior design position with H.J. Martin

By: Daily Reporter Staff May 4, 2021 1:48 pm

Madison Schrank

Madison Schrank has joined the H.J. Martin and Son design team in Green Bay as an interior designer after working for the company since 2018 as an intern and then a junior designer.

In her position, Schrank’s goal is to help customers create their dream spaces.

She holds a B.F.A in Interior Architecture and Design and a minor in Furniture Design and Sustainability from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. She began her career with H.J. Martin and Son as an intern, assisting the full-time design staff in creating project drawings, renderings and more.

In addition to her design position, she spends her free time creating through drawing, photography, woodworking and more. Schrank’s father, Jade Schrank, is an access flooring installer with the H.J. Martin and Son commercial flooring division.

