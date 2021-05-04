Soben expands into US market

Soben, an international construction consultancy, has announced the expansion of its operations into the United States.

The company’s new U.S. headquarters will be located in Chicago with the newly hired North America CEO Joe Cusick leading a team of 11 consultants serving clients in the United States, Mexico and Chile.

Soben’s specialized construction solutions include cost management, project controls and scheduling.

Soben’s new U.S. team plans to focus on developer clients in the mission critical, data center, infrastructure, life sciences and renewable energy sectors.

Soben’s expansion into the U.S. stemmed from the recent closing of a leading West Coast data center developer as an anchor client.

Cusick was previously a director at Linesight, a professional services consultancy focused on the global construction industry, where he led the project controls delivery on a $2 billion data center program and was engaged on more than $8 billion in construction projects. Prior to Linesight, he held strategic roles at Currie & Brown and Faithful+Gould.