Ruekert & Mielke celebrates 75 years

Ruekert & Mielke is celebrating its 75th year of service to municipalities and organizations throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest.

The firm was established in 1946 by John Mielke and Frank Ruekert Sr., who met after John returned from his service in the Army Corps and was hired to work alongside Frank as an engineer for the city of Waukesha.

Driven from the post WWII housing market boom, John and Frank began their early partnership moonlighting as subdivision designers, working from their kitchen tables after their full-time jobs late into the evenings. Not long after, John and Frank’s first big break arrived when the city of Pewaukee enlisted R/M to design the City’s first sewage treatment plant.

The firm grew rapidly from that point on, as R/M secured the water, wastewater, roads and other infrastructure projects necessary to meet the increasing demands brought on by the rapid suburbanization of Waukesha County.

R/M designed much of the first-generation infrastructure for many communities in southeastern Wisconsin, including Menomonee Falls, Pewaukee, Brookfield, Elm Grove, Sussex, Hartland, New Berlin and Muskego. They also designed some of the area’s first business parks, subdivisions and municipal swimming pools, including those in Hartford, Evansville, Waukesha and Sun Prairie.

The company is now on its third generation of ownership. In 1995, R/M transferred 30 percent of the company’s stock to the employees, and in 2015 the firm became 100% employee-owned.

“As a 100% employee-owned firm, our staff is the core of our company,” R/M President Stan Sudgen said. “We know that the success and happiness of our clients is directly linked to the success and happiness of our team. Our ability to celebrate 75 years of service to Wisconsin communities and organizations is owed to the dedication and tenacity of R/M’s employee-owners.”

While the firm is excited to honor 75 years of accomplishments, R/M remains focused on the future. Their engineers, environmental specialists and support staff are dedicated to helping Wisconsin’s municipalities build a more sustainable future through economic development, environmental services and resilient infrastructure.