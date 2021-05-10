Quantcast
Couture to break ground Tuesday

By: Daily Reporter Staff May 10, 2021 3:56 pm

The long-awaited Couture 44-story skyscraper will officially break ground on Tuesday as Barrett | Lo Visionary Development and general contractor Findorff begin to move equipment onto the construction site.

