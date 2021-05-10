Fire destroys new sawmill in northwestern Wisconsin

CORNELL, Wis. (AP) — Firefighters from seven different departments spent five hours Saturday battling a fire at a new sawmill near Cornell, in northwestern Wisconsin.

Cornell Assistant Fire Chief Matt Boulding said investigators believe a piece of equipment inside the sawmill malfunctioned started the Blaze.

Boulding said the building is a complete loss. Three semi trailers next to the sawmill also were destroyed. Fire crews were able to save one semi trailer that was near the building, WEAU-TV reported.

Cornell is 40 miles northeast of Eau Claire.