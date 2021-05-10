Quantcast
Labor Department tosses rule to lower bar for calling workers independent contractors

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com May 10, 2021 4:06 pm

Federal officials on Monday officially withdrew a rule that would have made it easier for employers to classify workers as independent contractors, despite the objections of some construction groups. The U.S. Department of Labor, under the Trump administration, had proposed codifying a five-part test courts have used to decide if a worker should be classified either as a direct ...

