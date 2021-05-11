Federal money to go to demolition of a dozen flood-prone properties in Jefferson County

Jefferson County will use federal money to help pay for the demolition of a dozen properties prone to flooding in Fort Atkinson and Milton.

Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced plans Tuesday to use $1.5 million to acquire and demolish 12 properties along the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong floodplains. Jefferson County plans to convert the properties into open park space to avoid possible costs associated with a future flood.

“Properties that experience chronic flooding put the safety of people at risk and take a tremendous financial toll on residents and their communities,” said Darrell Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “We are confident that this project will help Jefferson County take important steps towards safeguarding against future disasters.”