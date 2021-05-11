Meier promoted to president at Greenfire Management

Greenfire Management Services has announced the transition of its leadership to Jeb Meier. Meier most recently served as Greenfire’s chief operating officer and replaces Kip Ritchie, who served as president since 2014. Ritchie recently accepted the role of chief operating officer with Potawatomi Business Development Corporation, Greenfire’s parent company.

Meier has played a key role in Greenfire’s leadership team since joining the company in 2012. As chief operating officer, he worked closely with the team to determine the company’s strategic planning, visioning, operations and business development. He also served as Greenfire’s vice president of preconstruction and was actively involved in nearly all of the company’s projects to date, including the historic redevelopment of the Wgema Campus where Greenfire headquartered

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this incredible team of construction professionals and look forward to work we’ll achieve together,” Meier said in a news release. “Greenfire is a young but well-established company and as we look to our second decade of operation, we are excited to continue our diversification in capabilities and geographic reach, while enhancing our existing areas of excellence.”

A LEED accredited professional, a registered professional engineer and a certified professional estimator, Meier also serves on the Near West Side Commercial Corridor Working Team, Waukesha County’s Business Alliance Construction Executive Council and the Wauwatosa Village Business Improvement District. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with a Construction Engineering Management Emphasis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.