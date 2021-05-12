Quantcast
In settlement with Local 139, SJ Louis reinstates worker it accused of being a union ‘mole’

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com May 12, 2021 3:35 pm

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139 is packing up its picket signs after the contractor SJ Louis agreed to reinstate an employee it had fired after accusing him of being a "mole" for the union.

