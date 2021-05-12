Miller joins AG Architecture as director of Business Development

AG Architecture has hired Katie Miller as its director of Business Development.

After earning a communications degree from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Miller began her career in the non-profit sector at United Way in Waukesha County. Over the years she gained valuable marketing, fundraising, relationship building and leadership experience with organizations such as Carroll University, University of Wisconsin-Waukesha Foundation, Medical College of Wisconsin/National Children’s Study and the Oconomowoc Area Chamber of Commerce. She also invested in her professional development by completing a Master of Science, Management from Cardinal Stritch University.

With AG’s focus on places where people live, through the firm’s multifamily, mixed use and senior living projects, Miller views her new position as an opportunity to extend her mission of helping people. She also looks forward to working with clients to thoughtfully consider project priorities and the needs and wants of diverse stakeholders.

“I look forward to being part of AG’s collaborative consensus building process and helping stakeholders gain community support for their projects,” Miller said in a news release. “I am excited to be a part of a firm that creates safe and beautiful homes for our elders.”