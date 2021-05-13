BUILDING BLOCKS: Redevelopment of former Phillis Wheatley Elementary School

Quantcast
By: Bridgetower Media Newswires May 13, 2021 3:19 pm

The Phillis Wheatley Elementary School, named after a famous Black 19th Century poet, was closed in 2005. Royal Capital’s project there consists both of the renovation of the existing structure, which will eventually have 42 apartment units, and the construction of a four-story building, which will have 40 units. Its accommodations will include a fitness center, a media room, a demonstration kitchen and a café.

