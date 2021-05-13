Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / ON THE LEVEL: Meier takes over Greenfire in turbulent time for industry

ON THE LEVEL: Meier takes over Greenfire in turbulent time for industry

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com May 13, 2021 12:38 pm

Nine years after joining Greenfire Management Services, Jeb Meier now finds himself taking over the management of the company.

Tagged with:

About Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo