Symbiont celebrates 40th anniversary

Symbiont Science, Engineering and Construction Inc., which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, originated as Triad Engineering in 1981. Demand for its wastewater treatment and engineering services quickly rose alongside the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s requirement that industrial manufacturers reduce the hazardous waste they produced.

By 1986, the company further differentiated itself by offering design-build services to collapse construction schedules and cut project completion time in half.

“Design-Build was a very unique approach to project delivery, and we were among the first to apply it in the wastewater industry,” said President Tom Bachman.

Today, Symbiont serves clients across North America as a nationally recognized, award winning, full-service engineering, design-build construction firm. It employees more than 120 professional and technical employees, principally in its Milwaukee headquarters, Waukesha fabrication shop, and Peoria, Illinois, office.

“Positive change is one constant at Symbiont. You can see that throughout our history,” shared Bachman, “and you can especially see it right now. We are growing tremendously and are looking to expand by 20 to 25 team members; engineers of all levels, construction managers, welders, sales and marketing professionals. We are the great opportunity people so often seek.”

Much of the firm’s recent growth comes from Symbiont’s increased work in greenhouse gas reduction that includes digesting of wastes producing biogas. The biogas is purified into renewable natural gas (RNG) for use in homes, industry, and vehicles. “The waste-to-energy market is the largest and most dynamic one in our 40 years. We are at the forefront of it providing innovative solutions,” Bachman explained. “We truly believe that we save the planet, one project at a time, because of the work we do.”

Symbiont has been recognized as a top workplace for numerous years and its values are reflected in its five Ps: People, Passion, Performance, Partnership, and Planet. Community involvement also is central to Symbiont’s company culture, supporting local and global causes that offer equal opportunity, empowerment, and quality of life improvement.