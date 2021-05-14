Milwaukee seeks designers to revise city’s downtown area plan

The city of Milwaukee is seeking urban design firms to draw up plans for its downtown.

The city’s Department of City Development and the Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District are seeking firms that specialize in urban design to revise existing master plans for the city’s downtown. The city’s current plan was adopted in 2010.

“Connecting MKE – Downtown Plan 2040, will serve as the blueprint as we guide our downtown in a post-pandemic work environment, while keeping diversity, inclusion and equity at the forefront to remain a competitive destination to live, work, and play,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, in a statement. “We have an exciting opportunity to shape and strengthen our downtown with input from the community, so that Milwaukee will remain a competitive, world-class city.”

Whichever consultant is chosen by the city will work on the plan revisions with the Department of City Development and Bid #21 revise its downtown area plan. To be considered, firms must have a demonstrated knowledge of landscape architecture and engineering.

A virtual information session about the project is scheduled for May 21. The city has scheduled interviews with prospective consultants between June 25 and June 28. The city’s total budget for the plan is $78,000.

The downtown plan is one of 14 plans that make up Milwaukee’s comprehensive plan.