Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / Clark Dietz hires new transportation project manager

Clark Dietz hires new transportation project manager

By: Daily Reporter Staff May 17, 2021 10:46 am

Isaac Dolan

Isaac Dolan

Isaac Dolan has joined the northern Wisconsin Clark Dietz team as a project manager and is based out of the Wausau office.

Dolan is a professional engineer licensed in Wisconsin who will be focusing on local public works and transportation-related projects. Over the last seven years, he has been a transportation design engineer with AECOM Technical Services in Stevens Point, working on projects across Wisconsin for municipalities, counties and the Wisconsin DOT.

In 2011, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and is currently pursuing his Master of Science in Project Management at UW-P.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo