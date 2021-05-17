Clark Dietz hires new transportation project manager

Isaac Dolan has joined the northern Wisconsin Clark Dietz team as a project manager and is based out of the Wausau office.

Dolan is a professional engineer licensed in Wisconsin who will be focusing on local public works and transportation-related projects. Over the last seven years, he has been a transportation design engineer with AECOM Technical Services in Stevens Point, working on projects across Wisconsin for municipalities, counties and the Wisconsin DOT.

In 2011, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and is currently pursuing his Master of Science in Project Management at UW-P.