raSmith part of award-winning Hidden Lake Greenway Trail

The Hidden Lake Greenway Trail in Brookfield recently won a 2021 Project of the Year Award from the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Public Works Association.

raSmith collaborated with the City of Brookfield Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department to design the trail and provide planning, landscape architecture, civil engineering, surveying and construction services for the project.

The Hidden Lake Greenway Trail is part of the city’s extensive Greenway Trail System, providing public access to the newly constructed Hidden Lake Park and offering panoramic viewsheds to the lake (a former quarry) and surrounding landscape. The site was previously inaccessible due to steep side slopes, up to 75 feet in some areas, created by overburden from a closed quarry and required a substantial amount of earthmoving, filling, and restoration. The trail linkage is unique because it connects an eastern section of Brookfield to western areas of the city with a half-mile long recreational trail instead of a street.

The Hidden Lake Greenway Trail also received a 2020 Park Design Award from the Wisconsin Park & Recreation Association.