Balestrieri adds Stellberg as marketing and safety coordinator

Balestrieri Environmental & Development has welcomed Amanda Stellberg to the team as its marketing and safety coordinator.

She will assist with marketing strategy and implementation and maintain the safety standards and programs set in place for the field team. She spent her first six months with the company as an onsite field coordinator, assisting with daily paperwork, payroll and photographing ongoing projects.

Stellberg graduated from Marquette University with a degree in Digital Media, and minors in Writing-Intensive English and Theatre Arts. She spent her first two years out of school in the Los Angeles entertainment industry before deciding to move back to Milwaukee. She attributes her introduction to Wisconsin’s construction industry to her previous role as a multimedia sales executive at The Daily Reporter.