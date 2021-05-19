Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Developer plans $140M tower at site near gateway to MKE’s Third Ward

Developer plans $140M tower at site near gateway to MKE’s Third Ward

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com May 19, 2021 2:51 pm

A developer on Wednesday laid out its plans to build a 32-story, $140 million tower at a prominent site near the entrance to Milwaukee's Third Ward.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo