Solar Corps expands educational opportunities

The Midwest Renewable Energy Association’s Solar Corps initiative has expanded its education partnerships to 10 technical and community colleges in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Solar Corps helps these colleges establish career pathways for students interested in working in renewable energy, one of the fastest growing job areas in the Midwest. As the need for qualified solar professionals grows, MREA’s Solar Corps works with colleges to connect students and recent graduates with real-work experience with solar contractors, and provides those contractors the opportunity to connect with qualified employees.

Participating Solar Corps technical and colleges include Chippewa Valley Technical College, Lakeshore Technical College, Madison Area Technical College, Mid-State Technical College, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and Western Technical College, in Wisconsin. For more information about the programs offered at these colleges visit solarenergy.jobs/technical-schools.