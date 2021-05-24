ProHealth Care plans construction of new Waukesha clinic

ProHealth Care plans to begin work this summer on a new clinic in Waukesha that would mark the hospital group’s fourth site in the city.

The health-care provider plans to break ground this summer on a 10,000-square-foot, single-story clinic that offers both primary and urgent-care services. The new clinic will contain 17 examination rooms and one treatment room, and is expected to open in 2022.

The new clinic is to be built on a site on the north side of Sunset Drive in Waukesha, about three-quarters of a mile east of an intersection with Genesee Road.

“We are excited to build another clinic in Waukesha to serve the growing community and bring health services closer to where people live and work,” said Heather Johnson, director of operations for ProHealth Medical Group.

The new Waukesha clinic will be ProHealth Care’s 15th location and fourth in the city of Waukesha when complete.

The project comes after the hospital group revived a $55 million project to build a clinic in Mukwonago. ProHealth Care put work on that project on hold for several months after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.