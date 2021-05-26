Cause of Rapids paper mill fire under investigation

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (AP) — A paper mill that was once Wisconsin Rapid’s largest employer has been damaged by fire.

Crews from at least seven agencies responded to the fire at the Verso paper mill Tuesday night. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from a smokestack and the roof of the mill about 8:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the blaze was mostly contained by 10:15 p.m.

The paper mill has a long history in the city. It was opened in 1904 and was shut down last summer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.