DOL Secretary Walsh tours Milwaukee to promote infrastructure bill

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visited Milwaukee this week to promote federal infrastructure legislation and tour several work sites, including a lead-pipe-replacement project.

Walsh, a former labor union leader and mayor of Boston, was scheduled to stop at the Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership’s Milwaukee campus for a roundtable discussion with construction and manufacturing workers Wednesday morning.

“We’re honored to host Secretary Walsh and are excited for the opportunities that accompany The American Jobs Plan,” said WRTP/BIG STEP President & CEO Lindsay Blumer. “WRTP/BIG STEP remains as committed as ever to advancing Wisconsin’s workforce, and we are grateful to see our local ideals mirrored on a national level.”

Walsh was also scheduled to visit Voces De La Frontera and Milwaukee Area District Council before joining Congresswoman Gwen Moore and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett at the site of a project to replace lead pipes at North 1st Street and East Center Street.

Walsh also stopped in the Eau Claire area on Tuesday as part of a tour to promote the the American Jobs Plan, a $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. Vice President Kamala Harris also visited Milwaukee earlier this month to promote the bill.