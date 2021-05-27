Quantcast
Home / Government / Building commission approves $66M for juvenile treatment center

Building commission approves $66M for juvenile treatment center

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com May 27, 2021 12:29 pm

The Wisconsin Building Commission has approved a $66 million addition to a Madison-area treatment center for juvenile offenders. The project will add 50 beds to the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center and is seen as a step toward closing the Lincoln Hills School for Boys. The addition would allow the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center to house as ...

