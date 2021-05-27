Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / ON THE LEVEL: At Builder Breakfast webinar, AGC’s Simonson discusses what rising costs, supply shortages mean for industry

ON THE LEVEL: At Builder Breakfast webinar, AGC’s Simonson discusses what rising costs, supply shortages mean for industry

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com May 27, 2021 12:04 pm

Speaking on Wednesday at a Daily Reporter Builder Breakfast webinar on “The future of the construction supply chain,” AGC of America Chief Economist Ken Simonson readily acknowledged that the main culprit in all of the supply chain pressure has been COVID-19. But there's more to it than that.

Tagged with:

About Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo