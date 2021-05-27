Quantcast
Wisconsin public schools to get fraction of what Evers wants

By: Associated Press May 27, 2021 12:41 pm

Wisconsin public schools would receive $150 million more in state funding over two years under the Republican budget plan to be approved Thursday by a legislative committee, less than 10% of what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called for.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

