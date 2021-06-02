Evers names key campaign staff ahead of 2022 election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers took a significant step toward announcing a reelection bid Wednesday, naming key campaign staff for a run in 2022.

The first-term Democrat has not officially said whether he’s running again, saying he’s likely to decide after the state budget is complete later this summer. But his naming of a campaign manager and other top posts is among the clearest signs yet that he intends to run.

A number of Republicans are preparing for a run, including former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and lobbyist Bill McCoshen. Kevin Nicholson, a former candidate for U.S. Senate, has said he intends to run for either Senate or governor in 2022.

Evers named Cassi Felini as his campaign manager. Felini worked as Evers’ deputy campaign manager in 2017, then worked in the governor’s office as director of gubernatorial appointments and most recently as a senior adviser.

Evers also named Haley Barbour as finance director; Atanu Chakravarty as director of strategic initiatives; and Sam Roecker as communications director. Mitch Wallace will continue in his role as political adviser for the campaign.