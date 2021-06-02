FEMA awards $1M for teardown of flood-prone properties in Sauk County

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded a $1 million grant to the village of La Valle to help demolish five flood-prone properties along the Baraboo River.

The FEMA grant will help the village acquire the properties and tear them down to reduce La Valle’s vulnerability to future flooding. The village plans to turn the former properties into open green space as part of the same project.

“The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program helps create safer communities by reducing loss of life and property damage,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “This project will eliminate future structural losses in La Valle by permanently removing these properties from the floodplain, greatly reducing the financial impact on individuals and the community.”

FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program will provide municipalities with enough money to cover 75% of a project’s cost. The agency is also providing $25,000 to help the village manage the grant.