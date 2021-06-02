IBEW 494 to host free vaccination clinic in Milwaukee on Thursday

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 494 and the Milwaukee Health Department are setting up a free vaccination clinic in Milwaukee on Thursday for union members and non-members alike.

The health department will provide free vaccines from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday at Local 494’s office at 3303 S. 103rd St. There’s no appointment needed to receive a vaccine, and the clinic is open to union members and members of the public. The vaccines on offer will be those made by Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

“We are excited to be able to offer a vaccination clinic for the community,” said Dean A. Warsh, Business Manager of IBEW Local 494, in a statement. “We appreciate all the efforts that the Milwaukee Health Department has taken to distribute the vaccine throughout the community, and encourage the community to participate, as we all work together on crushing COVID.”