WEDC grant backs planning for redevelopment of downtown Manitowoc brownfield site

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is awarding Manitowoc a grant for the redevelopment of a brownfield site on a river peninsula in the city’s downtown.

WEDC will contribute a $98,000 Brownfield Assesment Grant to help the city prepare the 7.7-acre site for redevelopment as part of a larger plan, called the 20-acre River Point District Redevelopment Plan, which concerns an area bounded on three sides by the Manitowoc River.

The River Point District is a peninsula bounded on three sides by the Manitowoc River. The city of Manitowoc has long sought to redevelop the area, which has received four grants totaling $524,550 from WEDC in recent years. The latest grant is for soil and groundwater investigation and reporting the expenditures that will be needed before the state Department of Natural Resources will allow the redevelopment to proceed.

“Without the continued investment of the state through WEDC, the redevelopment of the River Point District on our aggressive timeline would be extremely difficult,” said Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels. “The support received thus far has made the attraction of private development and investment more effective and impactful.”

Some development is already in the works for the larger River Point area. A six-story, 87-unit apartment project is planned for the site, along with the relocation and expansion of PetSkull Brewing and a new restaurant and rental business to be built on a site on the river. The three projects will cost more than $15 million.

To open up the 7.7-acre brownfield site to future work, crews will conduct a site investigation, supplemental groundwater investigation and a site-investigation report. The general site assessment is expected to be complete in December.

“I am excited to see the state investing more in our groundwater and making sure our soil is clean,” said state Rep. Paul Tittl. “River Point will be a highlight and great enhancement to our river.”