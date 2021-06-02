Wisconsin Republicans block medical marijuana

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Legislature’s powerful budget-writing committee again blocked a Democratic attempt Wednesday to legalize marijuana for medical uses.

The GOP stripped a provision legalizing medical marijuana from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 budget last month as the party erased hundreds of Evers’ proposals from the spending plan.

Democrats on the budget committee introduced a motion Wednesday that would legalize it and provide the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection with roughly $185,000 per year to regulate the drug.

Rep. Evan Goyke, a Milwaukee Democrat, said the “sky has not fallen” in other states that have legalized marijuana for medical purposes.

“Stop running from this debate,” Goyke said.

Committee Co-Chairman Sen. Howard Marklein, a Spring Green Republican, ruled the motion was out of order since the committee had already removed the provision from the budget.