BUILDING BLOCKS: Lincoln Academy

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires June 3, 2021 12:11 pm

ADDRESS: 698 W. Henry Ave., Beloit SIZE: 112,000 square feet, three stories START OF CONSTRUCTION: Summer 2020 EXPECTED OPENING: September 2021 GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Corporate Contractors Inc., Beloit SIGNIFICANCE PROJECT: The Lincoln Academy will be a public charter school for kindergartners to 12th graders that will open in time for the 2021-22 school year. It will be tuition-free and open to ...

