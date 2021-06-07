Local 113, LECET honor St. Francis K-9 unit with doghouse display

The Wisconsin Laborers Union, Laborers Local 113 and seven students from Deer Creek Middle School finished and delivered a decorative doghouse display to the city of St. Francis Police Department on Friday.

The decorative doghouse display honors current and past members of the St. Francis Police Department K-9 unit.

This display was a collaborative community service project completed by members of the Laborers union, Deer Creek Intermediate School students and Arteaga Construction to show students how to use various tools in construction.