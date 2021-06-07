Local 494 endorses Alex Lasry in US Senate run

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 494 has endorsed Alex Lasry in his run for U.S. Senate next year.

Local 494’s endorsement came during the Wisconsin Democratic Party’s 2022 State Convention over the weekend. Lasry is one of six Democrats currently vying for a seat held by Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican. The primary election is scheduled for August 2022.

Lasry is an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks, which is owned by his father. Local 494 praised Lasry’s work in using organized labor to build the team’s $524 million Fiserv Forum arena in downtown Milwaukee. The union also noted Lasry’s support of the Protecting the Right to Organize, or PRO, Act, a bill in Congress that would rewrite federal labor laws.

“Alex has a proven history of supporting organized labor and providing opportunities for marginalized workers,” said Dean Warsh, Local 494’s business manager. “We saw his commitment in action firsthand through his work on the Fiserv Forum and the Deer District, truly partnering with organized labor to build a world class facility.”

Local 494 represents electricians electrical professionals in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee, Fond Du Lac and Sheboygan counties.