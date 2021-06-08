Bradley Corp. makes executive team promotions

Bradley Corp. has announced several promotions within its executive team, including Jon Dommisse, Nate Kogler and Mark Umhoefer.

The promotions have been made as the Menomonee Falls-based manufacturer of plumbing fixtures, restroom accessories and emergency equipment marks 100 years of business this year.

Dommisse has been promoted to vice president of marketing and corporate communication. Over his 25 years with Bradley, Dommisse has led marketing, product management and corporate strategy. He will focus on expanding the reach of Bradley’s globally recognized brand, strategic planning, and supporting acquisition and partnership initiatives.

Kogler has been promoted to vice president of products and engineering. In his 20 years with Bradley, Kogler has progressed through the product management organization. His focus is on driving new product development and product strategy.

Umhoefer has been named chief financial officer. Formerly vice president of finance, Umhoefer has been with Bradley since 1993 and has held progressive management, director and executive leadership roles over his finance department tenure.