H.J. Martin adds 3 new employees

Lexy Riley, Holly Wallace and Randy Klein have joined H.J. Martin and Son as new employees.

Riley is coming on as a recruiter, a new position, with the National Installation Division. She will have various duties in her role and will be primarily working to hire field positions. Riley will be bringing years of experience to H.J. Martin and Son from her work recruiting on the west coast, primarily in Portland, Oregon.

Wallace is joining H.J. Martin and Son as a Shower Door and Mirror Coordinator. She previously worked at Tri City Glass & Door for six years in residential sales and scheduling. In her position, Wallace will be assisting the growing Shower Door & Mirror team.

Klein is a Delivery Driver/Material Handler working out of the Green Bay Distribution Center. Klein’s duties will require the use of his CDL and multiple certifications to operate heavy machinery and large delivery trucks to load, unload, sort and transport materials efficiently.