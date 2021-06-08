Quantcast
Republicans to vote on $2.4 billion in building projects

By: Associated Press June 8, 2021 9:25 am

Republicns in control of the Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee were slated to vote Tuesday on whether to approve Gov. Tony Evers' plans to spend $2.4 billion on building projects over the next two years.

