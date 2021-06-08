Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Supreme Court rules in favor of WisDOT in property-damage lawsuit

Supreme Court rules in favor of WisDOT in property-damage lawsuit

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 8, 2021 12:44 pm

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in a lawsuit over property damage allegedly caused by highway construction in Kenosha County. A majority of the justices, in a 4-3 vote, decided on Tuesday that the Kenosha company Southport Commons was too late in filing its claim for property damage. Southport ...

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo