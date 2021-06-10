Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Rolling Hills Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center

BUILDING BLOCKS: Rolling Hills Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center

By: Daily Reporter Staff June 10, 2021 2:18 pm

The Rolling Hills center will have 50 skilled-nursing beds, 24 residential-care assisted-living units, and 24 assisted-living apartments with nursing, medical visits, therapy and short-term rehab services.

Tagged with:

About Daily Reporter Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo