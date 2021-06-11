After leaving business district, Agee joins design-build firm Emem Group as VP

Deshea Agee, former director of the King Drive Business Improvement District in Milwaukee, is joining the Emem Group, a design-build firm, as vice president.

In his five years leading the King Drive BID, Agee helped bring nearly two dozen businesses to King Drive and nearby places.

As vice president of the Emem group, Agee will oversee company operations and the commercial development projects, both as an owners’ representative and on projects on which the company is heading up the development.

“I am excited to join Emem Group and look forward to contributing to the development of Milwaukee’s built environment,” Agee said in a statement. “This transition affords me the opportunity to not only participate on a variety of development projects, but it also supports an emerging real estate leader that I trust, respect, and believe in.”

The Emem group, which was founded in 2014 and started full-time last year, oversaw more than $35 million worth of commercial development projects as an owners’ representative in 2020. The company is also helping to develop the new 93-unit Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. library and apartment project, which secured low-income-housing tax credits from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Agency last spring.

“Deshea is joining us at a great time in our company history,” said Michael Emem, president and CEO of the firm. “We’ve experienced tremendous demand and had a real need for additional bench strength. Deshea immediately fills that need. Now we can continue our business plan of holistic community development and do so in a sustainable manner.”