Policy Forum: $4.4B in unexpected tax collections presents "golden opportunity" for Wisconsin

Policy Forum: $4.4B in unexpected tax collections presents “golden opportunity” for Wisconsin

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com June 11, 2021 12:21 pm

A recent revelation that Wisconsin is likely to collect $4.4 billion more in taxes than expected over the next two years presents a "golden opportunity" for the state to improve infrastructure, train workers and deal with other pressing matters, according to a report released on Friday by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.

